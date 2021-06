HOUSTON — Meet two women who are not defined by what may be perceived as a disability, only having one arm. Instead they have an ability to overcome adversity and help others.

Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe sat down with Faith Malton aka “The One Arm Wonder” and Suzan Nguyen, a Be Better Ambassador in today’s Motivational Monday story.

Follow Maggie Flecknoe on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube