Trae Tha Truth speaks his truth ahead of Trae Day Weekend

HOUSTON — He’s Htown’s Hero, a rapper, community activist, and so much more, the one and only Trae Tha Truth. Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe sat down with him ahead of “Trae Day Weekend”. Trae speaks his truth ahead of all of the festivities.
“Trae Day,” which was designated by former Houston mayor Bill White in 2008, has now quadrupled in size. The four-day celebration now includes a concert, comedy show and philanthropic activities from July 22nd to July 25th.
For more, please visit: http://www.iamtrae.com/