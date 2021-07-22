Trae Tha Truth speaks his truth ahead of Trae Day Weekend

Houston Happens

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON — He’s Htown’s Hero, a rapper, community activist, and so much more, the one and only Trae Tha Truth. Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe sat down with him ahead of “Trae Day Weekend”. Trae speaks his truth ahead of all of the festivities. 

“Trae Day,” which was designated by former Houston mayor Bill White in 2008, has now quadrupled in size. The four-day celebration now includes a concert, comedy show and philanthropic activities from July 22nd to July 25th.

For more, please visit: http://www.iamtrae.com/

Follow Maggie Flecknoe on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Governor Abbott signs anti-fentanyl legislation into law in Houston

30-day temperature recap & 7-day forecast

Sunrise and today's forecast - Adam Krueger

"Stargirl" August 10 on Cw39

Weather | Child car deaths, a closer look at car VS. Air temperature - Star Harvey

Sunrise and Air quality is an Ozone Action Day - Adam Krueger

1 month rain recap - Carrigan Chauvin

Houston athlete schedule for Japan 2020 - Sharron Melton

New '311' call center for Houston - Sharron Melton

Weather | Recap lack of heat and abundance of rain for the last 30 days

Weather Wednesday (Lightning)

Billionaire Rivals Lead Humanity Into Space - Mystery Wire

HEATED EXCHANGE - Fauci, Paul dispute over vaccinations - Sharron Melton

Shelter in place issued in LaPorte Wednesday morning - Hannah Trippett

National air quality index, advisories & smoke forecast - Star Harvey

Weekend lake and river levels - Carrigan Chauvin

Infrastructure debate, life expectancy shorter - Sharron Melton

Download the CW39 app

Tropics update, Saharan dust - Adam Krueger

Best time for fishing - Carrigan Chauvin

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss