HOUSTON (KIAH) – Trill on Wheels is Houston’s first and only Trill Pedal Bike Party that is all things Houston. Check it out with Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe.

The Pedal Bike seats 13 guests and is a 2-hour experience that pays homage to the Houston music and slab culture. Guests will get to hear some of the “Trillest” music Houston has to offer, ride through the 3rd ward area, and stops at several well-known establishments near Almeda. It’s a BYOB ride that also consists of Houston trivia, Trill Karaoke, and a true turn up. It’s guaranteed fun for ages 21+!

For more, please visit: https://trillonwheels.com/

