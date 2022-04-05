HOUSTON (CW39) – The Ponce Project Foundation and Holocaust Museum Houston will host a musical evening featuring some of the best local artists and organizations. Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has a full preview.

Proceeds from the concert benefit UNICEF, an agency of the United Nations responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide. The organization is currently helping to protect children in Ukraine by providing families access to clean water, food, lifesaving supplies and more.

Tickets: $25 for students

$40 for general admission

When: Wednesday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Holocaust Museum Houston, 5401 Caroline St.

Tickets: https://hmh.org/PonceProject