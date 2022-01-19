HOUSTON (KIAH) — Kelly (#WheresEverythingKelly) joined Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe to chat about some amazing Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas! Between date night ideas and gifts for your loved ones, you won’t want to miss these products!

Moonlight Jewels Co.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect Valentine’s, Galentine’s, or birthday gift, Moonlight Jewels Co. has a gorgeous way to spread the love that’s bursting with positive intentions. Each of their beautifully curated and packaged creations is enhanced by a unique and meaningful crystal chosen to soothe the soul and promote an ambiance of calm and relaxation.

Each box holds 9 crystals to help channel their desires.

The Crystal Heart Box is completed with a crystal identification card summarizing the properties.

Custom or Personalized Orders Available

Price: Starting at $23

Website: www.moonlightjewelsco.com

In Good Taste

In Good Taste is a wine delivery service that handpicks exquisite, high quality wines from signature regions and packages them in 8 single-glass bottles. You and your significant other can then sip your way around the world while cozying up and enjoying some quality one-on-one time.

Explore more and commit less with 8 unique wines in each tasting flight

Discover a new region or style of winemaking you wouldn’t have considered

Each wine is handpicked and available in limited batches

Experiment on your own or join their complimentary virtual tasting

Find your favorite and then order a full size bottle

Single-glass bottles are 187ml

Price: $65 – California Wine Mixer

Website: ingoodtaste.com

Uber Appliance

The Uber Appliance Air Fryer XL Premium has a large 5qt capacity basket with 8 pre-set cooking modes including a mode that dehydrates food & makes it extra crispy. It’s easy to clean and dishwasher friendly! With your Uber Air Fryer you can cook healthy home crafted meals! Comes with Uber Appliances’ favorite quick & easy recipes.

Large 5 quart cooking capacity chamber allows for enough food to easily accommodate a family of 4-5 members.

Cooking temperature adjustable up to 400 degrees f for optimal hot air frying environment

Cook your favorite fried foods without all the oil.

Price: $124.99

Website: uberappliance.com

CMY Cubes

CMY Cubes are gorgeous physics toys for kids to learn and perceive colour in a new way, a beautiful addition to any surface or desk. They’re the most curious and utterly magnificent sensory toys you will ever own. This magical cube appears to create an ever-changing spectrum of color, providing you with endless enjoyment. Each face of the translucent cube is coated in electromagnetically subtractive materials which at first, appear as cyan, magenta, or yellow. Twisting and turning the geometry creates new combinations, resulting in the appearance of new colors.

CMY Cube Uses:

– Decorative

– STEM/STEAM activities for kids (lessons on reflection/refraction, lessons on colors, etc)

– Mindfulness/Anxiety relief

– Spiritual (‘rock’ balancing with 5 pack)

– Conversation piece

– Creative work (photography, drawing, etc)

Each face of the translucent cube is coated in electromagnetically subtractive materials

Cubes are 5cmx5cm in size

Use primary colours Cyan, Magenta & Yellow (CMY) and are created to help view life & light through a different lens.

To completely appreciate and experience these cubes, hold the cube before light or dip it into a sunbeam to bathe the room in a shifting spectrum of colour.

Different shapes

Price: Starting at $19.99 Site: cmycubes.com

Tomtoc

Tomtoc is the unique design and high-class production company that creates products for the apple-users, gamers, travelers, organizers, and more! Also a brand of AMAZING quality, ultra padding cases. At tomtoc, they specialize in design driven products that are just as functional as they are fashionable.

tomtoc products are also made with premium materials that are ideal for protecting electronic gear of all sorts — so, whether you’re storing belongings at home, or on the go, rest assured that your electronics are protected at all times.Their laptop cases are perfect for stylishly keeping electronic devices safe from potential damages while upholding their high quality build over time. Choose from the denim carrying bag to briefcase style and more below!

Tomtoc makes products with the customer in mind, under the umbrella of high quality, functionality, protectiveness and custom made for the perfect fit

Products include protective bags, cases, and sleeves for tablets, laptops, Nintendo Switch, AirPods, Apple Watches, traveling, & more.

Manufactured with premium materials in a continuous venture to protect the tech you rely on

Quality products for laptops and digital gears with a fine regard for functions and details

Price: Starting at $23.99

Website: tomtoc.com

Splashes Lashes

For the beauty lovers comes Splashes Lashes, lashes with a twist! Splashes Lashes makes handmade decal lashes that are perfect for any event! Their products are vegan and cruelty free made with faux mink. They have all sorts of beautiful designs, even birthday and holiday themed lashes! From coffee dates with the girls to romancing under the stars, spread a little sparkle wherever you go this Valentine’s Day with Splashes Lashes. These gorgeous faux mink eyelashes are thick, longwearing, and adorned with the sweetest decals to help make your eyes really pop!

Handmade, decal lashes

Vegan & Cruelty Free Faux Mink Lashes

Use up to 10 Wears with Proper Care

Has holiday themed collections to get into the spirit of the season

Custom lashes available

Lashes designs include heart, rainbow, money, star, etc.

Price: Starting at $15.99

Website: www.shopsplashes.com

Pit Liquor

Strong, sustainable, and 100% natural, Pit Liquor is ready to become a part of your healthier new you in the new year routine! This blend of bacteria-killing, odor-squashing hard liquor and pleasing aromas is a powerful solution that’s even strong enough for all your fitness routines. This sustainable deodorant is crafted with overproof whiskey and vodka for its bacteria killing abilities and vegan food-grade ingredients for a safe, toxin-free formula without any lingering booze smell.

Formulated with bacteria-bashing overproof whiskey and vodka

Infused with natural aromas crafted from real ingredients like lavender and cloves steeped in their raw form

No lingering booze smell

Ingredients are 100% natural, vegan, and food-grade

Non-toxic, gluten-free, aluminum-free, and paraben-free

Lasts up to 24-48 hours

Available as a spray or roll-on in intriguing scents like Whiskey Vanilla, Coconut Rum with Lime, and Whiskey Lavender

Price: Starting at $12.95

Website: www.pitliquor.com

Tishwish

With Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, last minute holiday and even business deliveries, discover a greener way to send a smile with Tishwish–a new packaging brand on a mission to make your shipping routine more sustainable. Whether you’re a small business, start-up, or big name, Tishwish mailers make the unwrapping process even more fun for your customers with bright colors and customizable designs. All of their products are not only made from recycled materials, but are also 100% compostable like their ultra-handy Compostable Mailers.

Made from bio-based polymer (from corn) and completely CORNpostable

Breaks down in 6 months without leaving any harmful residue

Water-resistant & Flexible

Equipped with a secure seal and double adhesive for reuse

NO petroleum ink or harsh chemicals

Customizable

Free worldwide delivery

Price: Starting at $55 for 100

Website:www.tishwish.com