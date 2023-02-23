HOUSTON (KIAH) – Recipe for Success Foundation’s VegOut! 30 Ways in 30 Days Challenge kicks off on March 1st in tandem with National Nutrition Month. The VegOut! Challenge is a global call to action to eat 30 different vegetables in 30 days and designed to make healthy eating fun with an easy-to-use online game and mobile app.

Gracie Cavnar, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Recipe for Success, joins Houston Happens host, Maggie LIVE in studio with a preview.

Register online at www.vegoutwithrfs.org for the VegOut! 30 Ways in 30 Days Challenge and download the mobile app.

