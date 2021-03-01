VegOut! & GiveOut! Hope Farms gives back to Sunnyside neighbors

SUNNYSIDE (CW39) – Recipe for Success Foundation will celebrate this year’s National Nutrition Month in March by handing out hundreds of pounds of fresh Hope Farms produce to neighbors in need and inviting everyone to play with their food by taking their VegOut! 30 Ways in 30 Days Challenge.

With special funding from United health Care Community Plan, and collaborations with Brothers Produce and Houston Food Bank, the Foundation opened Hope Farms’ gates at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, March 1 to welcome anyone living in the 77051-zip code that surrounds the farm to come pick up a gift of fresh produce. CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe leant a helping hand at the event alongside Harris County Precinct One Commissioner Rodney Ellis, and the Founder and CEO of Recipe for Success Foundation, Gracie Cavnar.

Two other feeding events for elders and underserved families made possible by these partners are planned for March— one with Chef Chris Williams and his Lucille’s 1913 non-profit and another with Pastor Craig Taylor’s True Light Missionary Baptist Church near Emancipation Park. These events support the Foundation’s work to teach, empower and inspire healthy eating, as does their annual appeal to Americans to eat more and a wider variety of fresh vegetables.

In the meantime, everyone can VegOut! Now in its 9th year, the VegOut! Challenge was created by Recipe for Success Foundation as a call-to-action to eat 30 different vegetables in a month. The program is designed to make healthy eating fun by turning it into a game. This unique challenge has been taken up by more than 30,000 people in all 50 states and as far away as Australian and Dubai. To help make it easy to follow and accessible to all, the VegOut! website and mobile app offers hundreds of recipes, toolkits for parents, employers, teachers, and health advocates with ideas to engage their families and colleagues, and it displays inspiration through live feeds of participants activity on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter suing the hashtag #vegout2021.

“The experts say that the easiest path to better health is simply to eat more vegetables. Most of us can’t even name more than five veggies, so this game forces us to expand our horizons. In the process of trying new foods to earn points and finish the challenge, everyone discovers new favorites that will outlive the game to make a regular appearance on their plates. We call that a win!” says Cavnar.

Register online at www.vegoutwithrfs.org for the VegOut! 30 Ways in 30 Days Challenge.

You can find out more about Hope Farms, by visiting: https://hopefarmshtx.org/

