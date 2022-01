HOUSTON (KIAH) – The rapid spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has dominated the news for the last several weeks. But another virus is on the rise in our communities that everyone needs to take seriously – the flu. Joining Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe to talk about the recent rise in flu activity, is Dr. Kevin Ban, chief medical officer for Walgreens.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction