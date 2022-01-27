HOUSTON (KIAH) – Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head joins Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe, to share some products that brings wellness to your life and help to reach your goal for a healthier 2022.

CELSIUS – Essential Energy

CELSIUS is a better for you, premium alternative to traditional energy drinks. It has zero sugar and is made with premium ingredients like Ginger, Green Tea and Guarana – none of the bad stuff just the essential energy you need. CELSIUS was created to help people LIVE FIT, exceed their goals and elevate their everyday lives.www.celsius.com

RapidLash

RapidLash, RapidBrow & RapidShield are formulated with proprietary formulas and vitamins to condition, moisturize, nourish and strengthen your hairs for a serious glamour boost! www.cvs.com/rapidlash

Aleve

Aleve® is an over-the-counter, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) pain reliever that provides effective, fast acting and long lasting pain relief. More information can be found at www.aleve.com.

Clausthaler

Clausthaler Grapefruit – the flavorful side of Dry January

