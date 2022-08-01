HOUSTON (KIAH) — For 18 years, YMCA Operation Backpack has provided school supplies for children in communities across the Houston area, filling them with hope for a brighter future as they start the school year. Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe shares how you can help children in our community.

For more, please visit: https://ymcahouston.org/programs/community/operation-backpack

