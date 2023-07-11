HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is serving up a flavorful show on this Tasty Tuesday!

Starting with today’s top talkers. She has the winner of the MLB Home Run Derby and how Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is following in his father’s footsteps. But the real talk from the derby is Baltimore Orioles’ Adley Rutschman’s sister becoming a viral sensation.

Shopping is a sport to some, especially on Amazon Prime Day! We’re breaking it all down for you.

Nicole Michelle is back to talk about our money mindset and how it’s time to shift our perspective from budgeting to a resource allocation plan!

And the Kolache Factory is LIVE in studio with its 5th Annual “Create a New Kolache Contest”. The bakery-café currently offers about 25 kolache flavors but with this Kolache Olympics-style contest, the public has a chance to win free breakfast for a year with a creative new flavor AND a chance to have their culinary creation featured as a future Kolache of the Month!

Plus, if you’re looking for the perfect restaurant to celebrate, our friends at P.f. Chang’s are here with a memorable menu!

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.