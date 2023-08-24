HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has quite the entertaining show on this Friday Eve.

In today’s top talker, Needville Little League continues to shine at the Little League World Series, as they secure spot in US Championship game.

You definitely want to “score” yourself some tickets to Anime Houston, happening September 22nd – 24th. Maggie is joined LIVE by the Founder and Con-Chair, John Swasey, along with Communications Director, Jay Hickman.

National Cinema Day is Sunday, August 27th. Find out how you can celebrate at Rooftop Cinema Club. They’re LIVE in studio.

And this Saturday, grab your party hat and head downtown to celebrate Houston’s 187th Birthday with Mister McKinney and friends. They’re LIVE in studio with more on the FREE festivities!

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.