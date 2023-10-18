HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is helping get you over the hump!

It’s Wednesday and that means it’s time for this week’s edition of Chad’s Corner! CW39 Houston Digital Producer, Chad Washington is giving a preview of the Astros as they get ready for Game 3 of ALCS against the Rangers. We’re also talking Texans, Rockets trading Kevin Porter Jr., and more.

Baseball is best watched among fellow fans. CW39 Houston’s Seth Kovar is live in studio with where you can cheer on the Astros!

The Houston Botanic Garden is in full bloom with a new exhibit landing this weekend, “Glass in Flight”, for a six-month stay.

Created by Tucson-based artist Alex Heveri, this traveling art and science exhibit showcases 21 pieces made of steel and colorful hand-cut Dalle de Verre glass that capture the essence of flight and mimic the transparency and iridescence of insect wings in the sunlight. They’re LIVE in studio with a preview.

And you can flutter on over to BB’s Tex-Orleans to dine out for a good cause! Friend of the show Brooks Bassler is LIVE in studio. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, they have created this YUM offer to help in aiding Susan G. Komen with their research! For just 34.99, you get Shrimp Cocktail, Fried Shrimp, Shrimp & Grits, Boiled Shrimp, Grilled Creole Lemon Butter Shrimp, Corn and Potatoes! They’ll donate $3 of each plate sold to Susan G. Komen for the Cure!

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.