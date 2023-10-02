HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is starting the new month and week off with some refreshing guests and topics.

Nothing like starting our week off with two of our sports teams winning big games!

The Astros wine their sixth AL West title in seven years! CW39 Houston’s Seth Kovar is LIVE at the centerfield team store at Minute Maid Park where championship gear is flying off the shelves.

And give it up for the Texans! Hear from rookie C.J. Stroud who had another big game Sunday, throwing for 306 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Houston Texans to a 30-6 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Plus, we have some great travel destinations you’re sure to “fall” in love with!

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.