HOUSTON (KIAH) – Pull out your best orange outfit to support the Astros in game one of the American League division series against the Seattle Mariners.

Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin has our gameday forecast ready to go whether you will be inside Minute Maid Park, at home, or enjoying the game at your favorite bar or restaurant.

The FDA has new guidelines for hearing aids. We talk with Brian Maguire, Senior Vice President of Lexie Hearing, to help break down the new ruling.

Plus, it’s time to save some more money especially with the holidays right around the corner. Tax Tip Tuesday has all the details.

And are you a dog owner? Do you want to know how to help our veterans? Wilmer Valderama joins the show to tell us about how the two are connected.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.