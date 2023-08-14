HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is starting your week off right.

In today’s top talker, Sheriff’s deputies in Lake City, Florida surprised kids who were selling lemonade to buy their own school supplies. It truly will warm your heart!

Speaking of back-to-school, one local law firm, JD Silva & Associates is hosting a huge giveaway for 300 teachers. Plus, one lucky teacher will get a classroom makeover! Find out how you can nominate a teacher.

Plus, Thursday is National Thrift Day. One local non-profit is providing thrift shopping for a great cause! Find out more about The Sanders Hand Thrift Store from CEO and Founder of The Sanders Hand, Sebastian Sanders.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

