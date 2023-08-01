HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is starting off the new month, with a great new show.

We are helping you get ready for back to school, from free immunizations, to school supplies making the grade, and more.

In today’s tech smart, Rich Demuro is in Seoul, South Korea where Samsung held its launch event for the new foldable phone.

We also have a new app that helps you organize your receipts.

Plus, it’s Tasty Tuesday and we’re getting ready for National Oyster Day with Loch Bar.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

