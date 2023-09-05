HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is serving up quite the show on this Tasty Tuesday.

Starting with today’s top talkers. She has good news and bad news when it comes to the Houston Astros. One family is truly a team! Meet the grandmother, mother, and two daughters who all are in college together! Also, Maggie is very excited about her Colorado Buffaloes and Coach Prime!

Cheers to Arkay Beverages! They are shaking up the liquor market and revolutionizing the way we drink, by inventing the first alcohol-free formula that smells and tastes like liquor, but without the hangover. Maggie is joined LIVE by the Founder, Reynald Grattagliano.

Velvet Taco, known for its chef-driven, fresh, and elevated tacos, celebrates National Chicken Month this September with the roll out of their specialty ‘Backdoor Chicken,’ now available every Monday at all locations excluding food halls. They’re LIVE serving up all of the details.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

