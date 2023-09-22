HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is doing a “Bey-day” takeover as the countdown is on until Queen Bey returns to her hometown for her Renaissance World Tour.

We have the 411 on what you need to know before heading out to the concert at NRG Stadium.

We also have DJ Michele McKnight in da house playing Bey’s hits throughout the morning and what the number one most requested song is.

Cheers to Queen B at Bar 5015! Bartender Richo is shaking things up with specialty Beyonce cocktails. From the Break My Soul Drink, Lemonade, and Dangerously in Love.

We want you to slay when it comes to your fashion. “Lemme Upgrade You!” Creative Director and Image Consultant, Joshua Johnson is in studio with a Fashion Show.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

