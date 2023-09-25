HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is adding some sunshine to your dreary Monday morning!

In today’s top talkers, she’s dishing about her experience going to see Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour Homecoming this weekend, with her mom. Also, she has some inside tea on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s budding romance.

Houston native and former NFL defensive back Lemuel Stinson joins us LIVE to talk about his “14th Annual Lemuel Stinson Foundation Golf Outing”, a charity outing to provide scholarships for Houston students.

We also have snack strategies from Registered Dietitian, Gillean Barkyoumb.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

