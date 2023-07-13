HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is celebrating 713 Day with some iconic Houstonians.

When you think of 713 Day you think of Houston rap legend and icon, Lil Keke! He joins Maggie LIVE in studio about the meaning behind today and what he’s doing to celebrate. Plus, he talks about his latest album.

“Meet me at The Savoy”! The Savoy, a legendary neighborhood bar deep in the heart of Houston’s Historic Third Ward, is celebrating 713 Day with their famous ”Shot O’clock”; complimentary shots for everyone in the house at 7:13pm tomorrow, Thursday, July 13, 2023! Friends of the show and owners, Black and Long Watson join Maggie LIVE with all of the deets plus, how they’re giving back to the community.

And there’s a lot to do! Houston’s newest event listings destination and go-to source for all things poppin’ in H-Town, Do713, is commemorating its first 713 Day with local deals and discounts on some of the best experiences in the city. They’re LIVE in studio with all of the ways to celebrate the Bayou City.

Plus, tomorrow is Bastille Day and we’re celebrating with “The French Cowboy”, Chef Phillippe Schmit. He’s serving up some of his iconic dishes from his restaurant, PS-21.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

