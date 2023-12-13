HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is helping get you over the hump!

He slays all day! Forget the “Big Guy” we have “The Big Boss of the Nawf”, Slim Thug! The legendary Houston rapper is LIVE in studio ahead of his community Holiday Party & Toy Drive at Checkers. For the past 4 years, Checkers and Slim Thug have partnered to host community initiatives throughout the city. Last year, Slim Thug and Checkers collected over 500 toys for kids in the community. In an effort to continue the serve Houston, Slim Thug will host a holiday party consisting of The Big Slim Meal, music, games, prizes, and a meet & greet. Slim’s good friend, black Santa Claus will also be present to take pictures with families. It’s Saturday, December 16th from 1-4 p.m. at the Checkers in Baytown.

Speaking of musicians, it’s Taylor Swifts birthday and we have a “purrfect” way you can celebrate.

Plus, tech the halls with gadgets and gizmos! Join us for a Holiday Tech Extravaganza.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

