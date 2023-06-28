HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is helping get you over the hump on this Wednesday.

In today’s top talker we now know who will be taking over as host of the legendary “Wheel of Fortune”, Ryan Seacrest! See his announcement. Do you think he’ll make a good host?

Actress and documentarian Soleil Moon Frye joins Maggie LIVE to talk about Meningitis B vaccination and an upcoming short film project.

Plus, it’s Wednesday and that means it’s time for Chad’s Corner. CW39 Houston Digital Producer, Chad Washington joins Maggie to talk Rockets, LSU winning the College World Series, and the tragic death of former Houston Texans quarterback, Ryan Mallett.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

