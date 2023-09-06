HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is helping get you over the hump.

From today’s top talkers, to Chad’s Corner, baby safety advice, weather and more!

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.