HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is back and better than ever.

She’s starting with today’s top talker. A Georgia restaurant is gaining national attention for charging customers a fee for “bad parenting.” Maggie and Ido share their thoughts.

It’s Motivational Monday and Maggie is joined by Moose Rosenfeld. In October of 2022, at the age of 69, Moose suffered a nearly fatal heart attack. He spent 12 days in the hospital, with eight of those days being in the Cardiovascular ICU. Medical professionals gave him a 50/50 chance of survival. Now, nearly a year later, Moose considers himself a walking miracle and has undergone a profound transformation through his commitment to diet and exercise. He shares his motivating story and how he was able to hit the “refresh” button on his life.

Plus, are you looking to have a safe and spooktacular Halloween filled with family fun? Look no further than the Children’s Boo!seum Houston! Friend of the show, Henry Yau joins Maggie live with more on the “Bad to the Bone” Happy Halloween Bash until 8 p.m.. They even try to make some scary slime.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.