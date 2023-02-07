HOUSTON (KIAH) – Good morning! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is back! She shares photos from her daughter, Mae’s baptism!

Valentine’s Day is a week away! Roses are red, violets are blue we have chocolates and hissing cockroaches for you!

Cacao & Cardamom has the perfect, unique box of artisan chocolates for your valentine. Chocolatier, Annie Rupani, joins Maggie LIVE in studio and is unveiling new chocolate pairings, like “popcorn and butter”!

Plus, roses are red, violets are blue, want a hissing cockroach named after you? Lauren with the Houston Museum of Natural Science joins us LIVE in studio with some “friends” you can name your valentine or ex after?

And we continue to celebrate Black History Month with Houston-Based, Urban Souls Dance Company! Urban Souls Artistic Director Harrison Guy joins Maggie LIVE in studio, along with some dancers to preview “Movement for Black Lives” which pays homage to Black artists with movement-based practices that celebrate and advance Black culture. The event will take place On February 11, 2023 – at 8 PM, at MATCH in midtown.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.