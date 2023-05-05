HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s Cinco de Mayo and Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has a special show!

It’s become an annual tradition to have Ballet Folklorico Azteca de Houston join us to celebrate the rich heritage and culture of Mexico through dance!

They perform LIVE!

Plus, it wouldn’t be Cinco de Mayo without food and drink! Along with even better company! You’ll find that and more at Valencia’s Tex-Mex Garage, a family business with deep roots. They’re LIVE in studio with delicious food and drinks.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

