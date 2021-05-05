“Houston Happens” – Cinco De Mayo with Maggie Flecknoe and Star Harvey

Houston Happens with Maggie Flecknoe and Star Harvey weekdays at 9:30am

HOUSTON (CW39) CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey bring you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston. Houston Happens’ gives you our viewer what you need to know about Houston, including what look forward to. Plus your weather forecast! From food, refreshing drinks, to motivational guests and the latest trends — this NEW Houston lifestyle show is not afraid to give you what you are craving for around Houston.

It’s Cinco de Mayo and we’re having a fiesta on CW39 Houston Happens with host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey!

We’re serving up Htown’s most expensive margarita and more at Picos Restaurant.

Then Maggie and Star learn a traditional Mexican folklore dance and celebrate the culture with Ballet Folklorico Azteca de Houston.

Website for Picos: https://www.picos.net/

Ballet Folklorico Azteca https://www.facebook.com/balletazteca/