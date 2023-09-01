HOUSTON (KIAH) — Get ready for a spirited Houston Happens with host Maggie Flecknoe. She is kicking off the college football season with a special pep rally! UH and TSU are LIVE in studio!

Plus, it wouldn’t be Labor Day without grilling! Did you know 2024 will mark the 50th anniversary of the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest? We are thrilled to kick-off the celebration with a cooking demo for you leading up to Labor Day. We’re joined by a second generation Bar-B-Que Committee member and a Junior Cookoff contestant on standby to provide tips and tricks.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

