HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is starting a new month, with new topics, and guests!

First we do have a spooktacular recap of all of our Halloween festivities and costumes!

Now that Halloween is over what do we do with all of those pumpkins? CW39 Houston’s Seth Kovar has a way that the city is helping you compost your jack-o’-lanterns.

We’re also celebrating Day of the Dead (Dia De Los Muertos). The holiday, which is celebrated mostly in Mexico on November 1 and 2, is like a family reunion, except dead ancestors are the guests of honor. We’re celebrating in the most delicious way possible with El Bolillo Bakery.

It’s also Wednesday and that means it’s time for this week’s edition of Chad’s Corner. CW39 Houston Digital Producer, Chad Washington is live talking Texans, UH uniform controversy with the NFL and more.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

