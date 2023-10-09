HOUSTON (KIAH) — Start your week off right with Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe.

From today’s top talkers, including the Jack-O-Lantern decoration that is “scaring” the internet and sold out everywhere!

Plus, Holy Spirit Episcopal School is hosting a FREE STEAM Night this Thursday and it’s open to the entire community! They’re joining us LIVE with information.

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Founder of Survivors With Voices Non-Proft, Alissa R. Jones is helping to inspire survivors as she overcame domestic violence as she experienced Domestic Violence over a decade ago. Alissa is curating her annual conference for survivors on October 13th & 14th in Houston Texas with keynote speaker, Original Destiny’s Child Member, LeToya Luckett. This year’s theme is “Divorcing Your Disfunction”. Both LeToya and Alissa went through a very public and painful divorce within the past 3 years. She joins us LIVE on this Motivational Monday. For more information, please visit https://www.vyiwconference.com/

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

