HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is serving up quite the show on this Tasty Tuesday.

A fan-favorite, limited-edition bowl is returning to Ramen Tatsu-Ya, just in time for hatch chile season. They’re LIVE in studio with the delicious deets.

We don’t know about you, but we’re ready for Fall Y’all! We have the perfect place to celebrate, Dewberry Farm. They’re LIVE in studio with the boorific things happening during Fall Fest!

Typically, when we discuss back to school, we normally discuss attire for grade school students, but let’s talk fashion for college students! College students should have a variety of “looks” consisting of everyday attire for class, business casual attire for presentations, and fun looks for campus sporting events. Icelande Robinson joins us LIVE! She’s a recent college graduate that opened her 6-figure boutique at the age of 19. She often helps college students in the areas of mentoring, styling and helping them through her latest book, “Juggling It All-A Guide To Achieving Success In Your 20s”.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens!

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.