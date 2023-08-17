HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is already “playing” us into the weekend on this Friday Eve.

DJKelz is playing LIVE in studio! She also tells us about her new FREE radio app, A Better Stream.

You won’t believe today’s top talker! A Scottish woman gave birth to twins at the exact same time, naturally!

Congrats to the Needville Little League team after their win at the Little League World Series. Find out who they play next!

The Barbie movie has left a lasting impact on a lot of us! Artist Tra’ Slaughter and his daughter Harper collaborated on a painting, “There’s a Little Barbie in Every Girl”. They’re LIVE in studio with their limited edition print drop.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.