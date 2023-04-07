HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has an “eggstra” special show in store for you today as we kick off Easter weekend.

Since 1967, Brennan’s of Houston is where Houstonians have celebrated memorable occasions and special events with family and friends. Alex Brennan-Martin, Proprietor, Brennan’s of Houston is LIVE in studio serving up all of the delicious deets and the history of the legendary restaurant. Plus, he’s making Maggie’s favorite dessert, Bananas Foster!

And it’s time for our annual PEEPS® show and taste test with our fave little some bunny, Charlotte the Little Chef. The 5-yr-old gives us her honest opinion on which flavor she wants in her basket.

Plus, Ido has the Easter weekend forecast.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

