HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s Tasty Tuesday and Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is serving up quite the show!

It may sound “cheesy” but we feel “grate” because tomorrow is National Queso Day. And we’re celebrating early with Velvet Taco. See what specials they’re serving up.

We continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with El Festival de la Salsa. El Festival de la Salsa celebrates Latin culture’s most popular music genre through an exciting and dynamic day of live performances this Sunday. We even have a sneak peak performance LIVE in studio.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

