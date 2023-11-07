HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s Election Day! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is helping get you prepared before you head to the polls.

Thanksgiving is only 16 days away! Former Miss California, Veena Crownholm, joins us live with ways to make your holiday entertaining easy and less stressful!

If you’re looking to travel for the holidays, Emily Kaufman aka The Travel Mom is here with some great deals and advice on when to book.

Plus, Comfort Foodies, a vibrant eatery where Southern Soul and Caribbean flavors unite, is extending a heartfelt tribute to veterans and active military personnel this Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, 2023. In appreciation for their service, Comfort Foodies is offering veterans a Free signature Beef, Chicken, or Spinach Empanada! The special offer will be available all day, from 11am to 9pm. They’re LIVE in studio with all of the information.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.