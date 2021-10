HOUSTON (KIAH) -- The Houston Independent School District says it knows there was a error on the name of a District VII Board of Education candidate on the upcoming Nov. 2 election ballot.

Lee Macerlaen Walker filed an application with the Office of Board Services on Monday, Aug. 16 and was notified it was accepted by letter two days later. His legal name is Lee Walker, but he wanted to be identified as Mac Walker on the ballot.