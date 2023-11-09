HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is kickstarting the weekend with some great guests.

As the daylight hours get shorter and time spent outside exercising decreases, many of us focus on our diets to stay healthy throughout the coming months. Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Mia Syn is here with a few ways to help prioritize wellness this fall season.

And the holiday season is officially behind us. Travel expert and best-selling author, Sarah Dandashy, is with us to share some unexpected festive holiday escapes.

Candid with Cage. Entertainment reporter, Doug Kolk sits down with Nicholas Cage ahead of his new movie hitting theatres this weekend, Dream Scenario.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

