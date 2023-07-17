HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is starting your week off right!

Starting with today’s top talkers. Disney characters walk the red carpet at the Haunted Mansion movie premiere instead of the film’s stars due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Should they have even had a red carpet?

Plus, meet the flight attendant who saved a couple’s honeymoon after the bride forget her passport for their international cruise!

A California couple was charged nearly $30,000 for an Uber ride on vacation!

Speaking of Cali, CW39 Houston’s Seth Kovar has this week’s Houston Astros update after they took on the Angels.

Also, the World Youth Foundation is hosting a free Back 2 School Summit this Sunday! Karen Franklin, CEO of World Youth Foundation, joins us LIVE with all of the details.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

