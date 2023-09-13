HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has an action packed show to help get you over the hump.

It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means? It’s time for this week’s edition of Chad’s Corner with CW39 Houston Digital producer, Chad Washington. We’re talking Astros, Texans and more.

Plus, The Savoy has “touched down” LIVE in studio! Good friends of the show and owners, Black and Claire Watson are back, along with former NFL player, Orie Lemon. The Savoy, a legendary neighborhood bar in the heart of Houston’s Third Ward, is opening up on Mondays for the first time ever to host Monday Night Football Watch Parties all season long!

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

