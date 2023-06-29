HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is getting you ready for the weekend and Fourth of July!

In today’s top talker, a lot of travelers are experiencing flight delays but it paid off for one man. After an 18 hour delay he had the entire American Airlines plane to himself! You have to check it out!

Friend of the show and creator of “Littles on the Go”, Lindsay is back with some kid-friendly Fourth of July fun. She’s got ya covered from inside the loop, to The Woodlands, and Galveston.

Break out the red, white and blue, Oliva Horton has some top tested Fourth of July products from BestReviews.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.