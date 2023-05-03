HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is helping get you over the hump!

We’re getting “down and Derby” with Permission Whiskey, Houston’s elegant bourbon and whiskey bar on White Oak Drive! Owner Peter Nolan is serving up a Mint Julep and details on its 3rd Annual Derby Party.

Mother’s Day is right around the corner and this year people plan to spend a record $35.7 billion on the moms in their lives. Tech-life columnist and mom, Jennifer Jolly, is here with some top trends!

It’s Wednesday and that means it’s time for Chad’s Corner. CW39 Houston Digital Producer Chad Washington is back with the top talkers in sports.

Also, Tracie Lampson, CEO and President of Lampson Retirement Solutions is joining us to help guide us through retiring in the future.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.