HOUSTON (KIAH) – Start your week off right with Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe! Rodeo season is officially underway! We have a recap of the World’s Championship BBQ Contest and more!

Plus, Ben Berg’s historic “The Ranch Saloon + Steakhouse” is making its sizzling return to RodeoHouston. Berg joins Maggie LIVE in studio with a sneak peek and how this is definitely “not their first rodeo”!

And the legendary Hideout, the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo’s honky-tonk dance hall that has been a proving ground for incredible rising talent over the past 30 years, including Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, The Chicks, Eli Young Band. Now, among those is Houston native, Jesse Raub Jr.. He performs LIVE in studio ahead of his March 18th concert.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

