HOUSTON (KIAH) – Gift made easy through tips, tricks, and of course amazing deals exclusive to Houston Happens viewers!

Whether your shopping for the tech expert, your kids, or maybe the in-laws, we’ve got the best tips for you to make the Christmas shopping season easier.

Starting with Mario Armstrong, the tech gift guide, that breaks down this years hottest gadgets. The Travel Mom, Emily Kauffman, helps you plan the perfect getaway for that special someone, or maybe to just get away after a busy season.

How about budgeting to help make it through this season? We talk with expert Katrina Holt for some tips for your bank account.

Finally, we all have special holiday traditions, like finding the perfect tree to put your presents under! Beay Coan and Nicole Jolly join us to talk all things Christmas trees on the show!

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.