HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is celebrating Giving Tuesday.

It’s also Tasty Tuesday and Gong cha, a premium bubble tea brand, is serving up holiday drinks and a way to give back to our community through GiftAMeal. They’re live in studio with details.

Tis the season to entertain! We have the scoop on the A to Z’s for the perfect holiday gathering to wow the crowd. Whether you’re having the party or going to one. We have the goods on the best eats, treats and sweets. Plus great gifting ideas, stocking stuffers and hostess gifts.

Not to mention a top talker regarding a man who stripped naked on Disneyland’s “It’s a Small World” ride.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS‘

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.