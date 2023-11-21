HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is helping get us ready for Thanksgiving!

First, she reminds us of the reason for the season, and how it’s important to give thanks. Viewers share their messages of gratitude.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year…to relieve stress! Melissa Bernstein, Co-founder of Melissa & Doug Toys, Co-founder Lifelines, LLC has introduced sensory immersion tools for adults to switch on the body’s most effective stress relievers: the senses.

Broadway legend, actress, singer and newly married Kristin Chenoweth is joining us this morning with holiday tips and tricks.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.