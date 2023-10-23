HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has a packed show to start off your week.

It’s time to hoist the sails and chase the moon! The 36th Annual Harvest Moon Regatta is happening this week. Around 100 boats will be participating in the conic offshore race, including our friends with Skeleton Crew Adventures. Maggie sits down with David Comeaux, with the Lakewood Yacht Club, along with Time Edwards and Bart Timm with Skeleton Crew Adventures.

Cheers to finding a cure! ALife Hospitality Group continues their commitment to Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a month-long giveback initiative in support of The Rose Center for Breast Health Excellence! Find out more about their “Drink Pink” cocktails across seven of their establishments, all dedicated to a singular cause: aiding Houston women in the early detection and battle against breast cancer, regardless of their insurance or ability to pay for services, through The Rose!

From pink to orange. It wouldn’t be October without pumpkins! The Dogwood is hosting a BYOP, Bring Your Own Pumpkin, pumpkin carving contest. We are “carving” out all of the details.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

