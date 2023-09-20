HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is helping get us over the hump!

She’s serving up an incredible video, in today’s top talker. Terrifying moments in Lawrenceville, Georgia were caught on camera. Police officers worked together with good Samaritans to lift a 3,600-pound car off a driver, saving his life.

And it’s Wednesday, so that means it’s time for this week’s edition of Chad’s Corner. CW39 Houston Digital Producer, Chad Washington is talking Texans, Astros, Space Cowboys, and more. Plus, Maggie fills him in on the dating rumors swirling inside the NFL.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.