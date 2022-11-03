HOUSTON (KIAH) – We’ve got a little bit of history and a whole lot of celebration on the show this morning!

The Astros have the momentum back in the World Series after a historic night in Philadelphia. The pitching staff of Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero, and Ryan Pressly threw a combined no-hitter for the first time in MLB playoff history. Seth Kovar breaks down the huge win in game four.

You must be feeling pretty happy after that win, but how about heading to the happiest place on earth with The Travel Mom? Emily Kaufman tells us all about her latest trip to Orlando!

Plus, let’s help you avoid the hectic holiday hustle with lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner who shares some gifts perfect for little ones in our lives.

We have something for the adults too! Dogfish Head founder Sam Calagione joins the show with the ultimate beer and cheese pairings and unique gift ideas for the beer lover in your life!

