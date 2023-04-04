HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has an action-packed show in store for you today.

In today’s top talker, meet the historic new moon crew! NASA has named the four astronauts for Artemis II Moon Mission.

Also, CW39 Houston Digital Producer, Chad Washington is back in studio with all of the highlights of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship game at NRG Stadium.

Plus, Easter is this Sunday and we have the best brunch spot, The Union Kitchen. Owner, Paul Miller, and Chef James Lundy, join Maggie LIVE in studio with some “hoppin'” menu items.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.